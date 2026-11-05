Games To Watch: Tupelo faces DeSoto Central; Lake Cormorant chases a perfect regular season

Unbeaten football teams carry the late-season stakes into Thursday, November 5: Tupelo hosts DeSoto Central, while Lake Cormorant visits Olive Branch with a perfect regular season within reach. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m. Central, with the Golden Wave at 10-0 and the Gators at 9-0.

The early-season picture is taking shape on the court and soccer field, too. Heritage Academy visits Pillow Academy in girls basketball, Yazoo City travels to Warren Central in boys basketball, and Itawamba Agricultural meets Saltillo in girls soccer. Every team in those matchups is listed without a loss entering the evening.

Football: region leaders and challengers meet in Tupelo

Tupelo brings a 10-0 overall record and a 4-0 mark atop 7A Region 1 into its home game against DeSoto Central. The Jaguars arrive 7-2 overall and second in the region at 3-1. That makes the matchup more than an unbeaten team hosting a visitor: it pairs the teams currently occupying the top two places in the region standings.

DeSoto Central gets its chance to challenge that unbeaten record at 7 p.m. Central. The current game listing confirms the conference matchup in Tupelo. For earlier reporting on the Golden Wave, see our previous scores edition.

Football: Lake Cormorant pursues a perfect regular season

Lake Cormorant has a clear target at Olive Branch: a win would complete a 10-0 regular season. The Gators enter 9-0 against a Conquistadors team listed at 3-7, with the home side standing between Lake Cormorant and that finish. DeSoto County News describes the regular-season stakes.

The MaxPreps matchup page lists a 7 p.m. Central start and identifies the meeting as a conference game at Olive Branch. It gives the football portion of this selection another road challenge to follow alongside the game in Tupelo.

Girls basketball: unbeaten starts meet in Greenwood

Heritage Academy brings a 3-0 start to Pillow Academy, which is listed at 2-0, for a 6:15 p.m. Central game in Greenwood. The girls varsity listing identifies this as a non-conference meeting. With neither side carrying a loss into the matchup, it offers an early comparison between successful starts of different lengths.

Boys basketball: Warren Central hosts Yazoo City

Warren Central has a 3-0 record entering its 8 p.m. Central home game against 1-0 Yazoo City in Vicksburg. The scheduled non-conference game gives the Vikings a chance to extend the longer opening run, while the Indians look to follow their first win with another on the road.

Girls soccer: matching records at Saltillo

Itawamba Agricultural and Saltillo each enter 3-0 for their 5 p.m. Central girls soccer match at Saltillo. The current matchup listing identifies it as non-conference. Equal unbeaten records make this a useful early meeting to follow before the later basketball and football starts.

Reporting sources: www.maxpreps.com; www.maxpreps.com.

Coverage: 5 verified games. Active sports checked: Basketball, Football, Soccer. This is a source-confirmed selection, not a complete statewide scoreboard or schedule. Unreported results, unconfirmed schedules and unavailable sources are omitted. Schedules may change.