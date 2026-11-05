Northwest rallies past Coahoma for 91-71 win

Northwest Mississippi Community College overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Coahoma Community College 91-71 on Tuesday at The Pinnacle in Clarksdale, earning its second consecutive win.

The Rangers (2-1) trailed 42-40 at halftime after Coahoma (1-1) used a 15-2 run to take control in the first half. The Tigers built their largest lead at 37-23. Northwest closed the gap late, and Chancellor Terry nearly tied the score with a breakaway attempt at the buzzer, but the shot came off the rim.

Northwest scored the first two baskets after halftime to move ahead 44-42. Coahoma tied it at 44 before the Rangers put together a 9-0 run and held the lead the rest of the way. Demetrius Duffy’s two free throws helped push the advantage into double digits, and Chancellor Terry made a 3-pointer on the final possession to cap the scoring at a season-high 91 points.

Chance Terry led Northwest with 19 points, four assists and two steals. Isaiah Thomas added 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Haven Terry, Conlin Anderson and Duffy each scored 12, while Ladarius Brown had eight.

The Rangers shot 54% from the field and made 11 of 25 3-pointers. They collected 30 rebounds, including 11 on offense, and had 10 steals shared among eight players.

Northwest’s schedule listed a 2 p.m. Saturday game at Dyersburg State Community College in Dyersburg, Tennessee. The Rangers’ next home game was listed for Friday, Nov. 13, against Southeast Arkansas Community College.

Source: Original Article