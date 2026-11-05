Ole Miss Punter Oscar Bird Named to Ray Guy Award Midseason List

Ole Miss punter Oscar Bird was named to the Ray Guy Award midseason watch list, the Augusta Sports Council announced Thursday. The award recognizes the nation’s top collegiate punter.

Bird has averaged 45.8 yards on 26 punts through eight games. Eight punts have landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, eight have traveled more than 50 yards and one has resulted in a touchback.

Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC and 14th in the FBS with a net punting average of 43.2 yards, according to the announcement. Across two seasons with the Rebels, Bird has a 45.9-yard career average, the second-best in school history.

Bird also appeared on the award’s preseason watch list and has twice been named to its “Ray’s 8 of the Week” list. The award’s 10 semifinalists are scheduled to be announced Nov. 13, followed by three finalists on Nov. 24. The winner is scheduled to be revealed Dec. 11 during the Home Depot College Football Awards show.

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