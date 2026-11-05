William Carey beats Xavier 3-0, reaches SSAC final

William Carey advanced to the SSAC Championship final with a 3-0 win over Xavier University of Louisiana on Thursday in Montgomery, Alabama. Kayla Martin scored twice for the Lady Crusaders.

Carey took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. Mia Encinia and Paloma Paris set up Martin, who scored to cap the sequence. Carey held its advantage through halftime while controlling much of the possession.

Xavier created chances after the break, but goalkeeper Alicia Garwood made key saves to preserve the lead. Carey extended it when Sara Aguirre followed a saved long-range shot by Raquel Royo and scored on the rebound.

Martin added her second goal in the 84th minute after receiving a pass from Maddie Davis and Alba Aguado and finishing one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Garwood made four second-half saves to secure the shutout.

Carey is scheduled to play either Life University or UT Southern in the championship final at 4 p.m. at the Emory Folmar YMCA Complex.

Source: Original Article