Southern Miss’ Shaelynn Quick earns Third-Team All-Sun Belt honors

Southern Miss defender Shaelynn Quick was named to the Third-Team All-Sun Belt Conference, the league announced Thursday. It is the redshirt senior’s first all-conference selection and makes her the third Golden Eagle recognized since the program joined the league in 2022.

Quick, from Florence, Mississippi, scored five goals and had 10 points in 14 appearances during the regular season. Both totals ranked second on the team, despite her playing primarily on the back line. She put 10 of 16 shots on goal and recorded one game-winning goal. Three of her goals came in conference play.

Her two-goal performance against Louisiana Tech powered Southern Miss to a 2-1 win at Marshall Bell Track & Field/Soccer Complex. Quick also scored the opening goal in a 1-1 draw with Georgia Southern.

Quick contributed to a defense that recorded five clean sheets. Southern Miss had three 1-0 road shutouts in conference play, against Arkansas State, South Alabama and ULM. The win at ULM secured the Golden Eagles a place in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Southern Miss finished 7-6-4 overall and 4-4-2 in conference play, earning the tournament’s No. 8 seed. The team’s four conference wins and 14 league points were program highs since joining the Sun Belt, according to the school. Quick is the program’s first all-conference selection since Adaira Nakano earned second-team honors in 2024.

The calendar listed Southern Miss’ tournament opener against top-seeded James Madison for Monday, Nov. 9, at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama. First kick was scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

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