Scores from last Night: Coahoma County girls rebound to beat Riverside

Coahoma County’s girls earned their first victory of the season Wednesday, defeating visiting Riverside 37-24 in varsity basketball. The non-conference result in Clarksdale left both teams listed at 1-1.

Coahoma County answers opening loss

The Panthers returned to the court a day after a 30-19 loss to West Tallahatchie on November 3. Wednesday’s 37-24 win over Riverside gave Coahoma County a split of its first two games.

Riverside had entered the matchup after beating O’Bannon 45-18 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs’ first loss brought them level with Coahoma County in the early record column, following different results on the opening night.

This edition focuses on the confirmed girls varsity result between Coahoma County and Riverside. Unreported scores and results with conflicting game dates are omitted.

Reporting sources: www.maxpreps.com; www.maxpreps.com.

Coverage: 1 verified games. Active sports checked: Basketball. This is a source-confirmed selection, not a complete statewide scoreboard or schedule. Unreported results, unconfirmed schedules and unavailable sources are omitted. Schedules may change.