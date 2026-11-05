Northwest tops Pearl River, reaches Region 23 final

Northwest Mississippi Community College beat Pearl River Community College 2-1 in the Region 23 women’s soccer semifinals Wednesday in Poplarville, advancing to the championship for the fifth consecutive year.

Olivia Miller scored both goals for the seventh-ranked Rangers, who improved to 15-3 overall and 8-3 in conference play. Northwest was scheduled to face top-ranked Holmes Community College in the final Friday at 4 p.m. at the PRCC Soccer Complex.

Miller broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a shot from more than 30 yards that found the upper-right corner. Thirteen minutes later, she won possession from a Pearl River defender and scored from a similar distance to put Northwest ahead 2-0.

Pearl River, ranked third, pressed late and cut the deficit with a free-kick goal with 1:16 remaining. Northwest defended two more free kicks to preserve the win. Pearl River finished 14-3 overall and 10-1 in conference play.

Goalkeeper Darby Woolever made seven saves in a spot start after sophomore Lydia Knabb was scratched because of an injury in pregame warmups. Coach James Beattie praised Woolever’s performance, saying she “solidified us today and did really well.”

Northwest had earlier lost 2-0 at home to Holmes, which advanced to the final with a 4-0 win over ninth-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast. Beattie said the Rangers would begin preparing for the Bulldogs after taking time to enjoy the semifinal victory.

Source: Original Article