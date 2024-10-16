Man from Shannon Stopped for Riding Bicycle Without Lights, Arrested for Firearm

At approximately 11:54 p.m. on October 11th, 2024, a man from Shannon was stopped by officers with Tupelo Police Department when he was spotted riding a bicycle without lights. The encounter ended in an arrest.

When officers stopped Terrell Bogan, age 43, on Park Street shortly before midnight, he fled the scene but was apprehended quickly.

Terrell Bogan Photo by Tupelo PD

The officers who stopped him soon discovered he had seven misdemeanor warrants that were active with Tupelo Municipal Court. In addition, Bogan was carrying a firearm.

On October 14th, Bogan was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered that Bogan be held on a bond of $5,000.

More information will be released as it becomes available.



