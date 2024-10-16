Southaven Mother Indicted for Murder of Toddler Daughter

On March 22nd, 2024, a mother from Southaven was arrested for the murder of her young daughter.

According to District Attorney Matthew Barton, on Friday, October 11th, 2024, the mother was indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges.

Mother of young daughter indicted on capital murder charges. Photo by WJTV

Jessica Tabor, age 31, was arrested by Southaven Police after her daughter, Jastiny, was found deceased in a residence on Bridgewater Drive. She is being held without bond.

Jastiny was being raised by her grandmother, along with her brother, because the grandmother stated that their mother was suffering from severe mental illness and spent time in and out of institutions for treatment.

More information will be released on this case as it becomes available.



