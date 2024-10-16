Open in App
    • Mississippi News Group

    Southaven Mother Indicted for Murder of Toddler Daughter

    2 days ago

    On March 22nd, 2024, a mother from Southaven was arrested for the murder of her young daughter.

    According to District Attorney Matthew Barton, on Friday, October 11th, 2024, the mother was indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUhIK_0w6NZWY800
    Mother of young daughter indicted on capital murder charges.Photo byWJTV

    Jessica Tabor, age 31, was arrested by Southaven Police after her daughter, Jastiny, was found deceased in a residence on Bridgewater Drive. She is being held without bond.

    Jastiny was being raised by her grandmother, along with her brother, because the grandmother stated that their mother was suffering from severe mental illness and spent time in and out of institutions for treatment.

    More information will be released on this case as it becomes available.


    Comments / 14
    tootie
    2d ago
    Awful! Just awful! If you don't want your children, people like me would gladly take them.
    Sandra Riley
    2d ago
    rest in peace sweetheart
