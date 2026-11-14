D'Iberville has some solid retail openings right now, from fashion to beauty to tech. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2715

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3615 Sangani Blvd, D'Iberville, MS 39540

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Lead the apparel team, help customers find what they need, and keep clothing displays looking sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: D'Iberville, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store leader role for someone who loves beauty and great service. You’ll handle guest transactions, help train cashiers, support opening/closing, and drive loyalty sign-ups in a fun, high-energy beauty environment.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Diberville, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Be the go-to person for tech questions, demos, and sales on the store floor. Great fit if you like gadgets and people, with employee discounts, well-being benefits, and flexible hours including nights and weekends.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.