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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in D'Iberville, MS
D'Iberville has some solid retail openings right now, from fashion to beauty to tech. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Apparel Team Supervisor – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2715
- Location: 3615 Sangani Blvd, D'Iberville, MS 39540
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19 – $32/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Lead the apparel team, help customers find what they need, and keep clothing displays looking sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.
Lead Cashier – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: D'Iberville, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-store leader role for someone who loves beauty and great service. You’ll handle guest transactions, help train cashiers, support opening/closing, and drive loyalty sign-ups in a fun, high-energy beauty environment.
Retail Sales Associate – Best Buy
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Diberville, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Be the go-to person for tech questions, demos, and sales on the store floor. Great fit if you like gadgets and people, with employee discounts, well-being benefits, and flexible hours including nights and weekends.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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