The Youth Leadership Rankin class spent a full day learning about the Rankin County court system, visiting courtrooms, and meeting local officials to see how county government and the justice system work. Students heard from Chancery Clerk Mark Scarborough, Judges McLauren, Odom, and Roberts, Coroner David Ruth, County Prosecutor Trey Spillman, Circuit Clerk Michelle Adcock, and District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, and received support from day facilitators Brittany Odom, Denise Evans, and Wes Lee, with lunch hosted by The Cleaners and snacks provided by Hartfield Academy.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rankin County Chamber