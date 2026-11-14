Center’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace. If you’ve got hands-on skills or an engineering background, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Center, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,900 – $77,700

Calibrate and maintain electronic, mechanical, and pressure-type test equipment used in high-end manufacturing. Good fit if you have calibration experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and meet U.S. citizenship and valid driver’s license requirements.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Center, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Lead process design and improvement for mechanical assemblies, automation, and factory flow. Ideal for someone with an engineering degree, Lean/Six Sigma experience, and a drive to bring new tech and data into the shop floor.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Center, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,900 – $77,700

Inspect and test propulsion components, tubing, fittings, and thermal blankets to keep quality on point. Great for detail-focused techs with manufacturing or aerospace QC experience and U.S. citizenship who don’t mind clean-room work and being on their feet.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.