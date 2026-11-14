⚠️ Templeton fire chief seeks $500K to speed up medical response

Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson has proposed a $500,000 plan to put firefighter‑paramedics on fire engines and bring crews back to three-person staffing.

The goal is to cut long ambulance waits, after some medical calls have seen response times over 20 minutes.

The Templeton fire district board is scheduled to talk about how to fund this proposal on Dec. 15.

If you’re concerned about emergency response in Templeton, you can follow or attend the Dec. 15 board discussion to hear funding options and share your views.