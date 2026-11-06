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Summit
Antique shopping area highlighted in downtown Summit
8 days ago
A two-block stretch of Robb Street in downtown Summit is highlighted this month for its antique stores and vintage vendors, offering items like antique furniture and nostalgia-themed pieces for serious collectors. The area is promoted as a spot to find gifts as the Christmas season approaches.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Southern Pine Electric
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