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Meridian

Friends of the Library meeting on Nov. 10

5 days ago
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The Friends of the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library will meet on Tuesday, November 10, at 3:00 PM in the library’s 2nd Floor Boardroom. The group supports the library through fundraising, advocacy, and volunteer work, and both current members and anyone interested in joining are welcome to attend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Meridian Lauderdale County Public Library

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