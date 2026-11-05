🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in D'Iberville, MS

D'Iberville’s food and hotel scene is busy and growing, and a few local spots are hiring right now. If you like early shifts, sweet perks, or hotel vibes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location) Location: D'Iberville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be baking the cakes that make people’s day, with training provided and a focus on consistency and quality. Perks include no late nights, flexible schedules, casual dress (T‑shirts and sneakers), and cake discounts.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location) Location: D'Iberville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the bakery running smoothly while leading the team and keeping the vibe upbeat. You’ll enjoy great hours (no late nights), cake discounts, and room to grow with a successful, growing brand.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location) Location: D'Iberville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole bakery as the go‑to “cake celebrity” in town, making sure guests are happy and operations stay smooth. This role offers no late nights, a fun, social team environment, and chances to connect with and celebrate local businesses.

Employer: Best Western

Location: D'Iberville, MS

Type: Part-time

Schedule: 6am–9am Mon–Fri, 6am–10am Sat–Sun

Pay: $12.00 – $13.00 per hour

Be the friendly face that starts guests’ mornings off right by greeting them, keeping the breakfast area clean, and making sure food is stocked. This in‑person role is great if you like short, early shifts, guest interaction, and benefits like employee discounts and professional development help.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.