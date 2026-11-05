🔧 Tunica Resorts, MS Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Tunica Resorts is busy again, and hotels, casinos, and apartments all need hands-on help. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment (Horseshoe Casino)

Caesars Entertainment (Horseshoe Casino) Location: Robinsonville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean and refresh 14–16 hotel rooms per shift, from vacuuming and dusting to scrubbing bathrooms and changing linens. Good fit if you like detailed work, staying on your feet, and helping guests feel welcome in a busy casino hotel.

Employer: Beztak

Location: Robinsonville, MS (two nearby properties)

(two nearby properties) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role taking care of apartment maintenance, grounds, and vacant unit turnarounds across two communities. You’ll handle repairs, painting, cleaning, and sometimes pool care, with benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, and multiple medical plan options.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment (Horseshoe Casino)

Caesars Entertainment (Horseshoe Casino) Location: Robinsonville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the casino, hotel, and public areas spotless, from slot machines and restrooms to restaurants and walkways. This is a good match if you enjoy fast-paced work, staying active, and being part of the front-line guest experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.