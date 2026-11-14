🚨 State police investigating in-custody death in Mississippi County

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of Edgar Andrew Guyton, 39, of Blytheville, after a medical emergency at the Mississippi County Detention Center in Luxora.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, a Blytheville Police Department officer arrested Guyton for unlawful use of a communication device. Because he was on felony probation, Drug Task Force agents went with him to his home to do a probation search of the residence and an electronic device. Investigators say they found information suggesting narcotics sales, and Guyton was taken to the detention center.

During a search at the jail, staff found suspected fentanyl hidden on him. Police say Guyton became combative and tried to swallow the drugs. The packaging reportedly broke in his mouth, and he soon lost consciousness.

Detention staff gave Narcan and performed CPR until EMS arrived. Guyton was taken to a hospital in Osceola, where he was pronounced dead.

His body will go to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.