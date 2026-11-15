Mission Viejo’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are solid options here from the kitchen line to full store management.

Employer: Antonucci's Italian & Seafood Restaurant

Antonucci's Italian & Seafood Restaurant Location: Mission Viejo, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $50.00 per hour

Classic local Italian spot looking for an experienced server/bartender who’s friendly, fast, and a team player. You’ll take orders, run food and drinks, handle payments, help with basic prep like salads and desserts, and support special events.

Employer: Antonucci's Italian & Seafood Restaurant

Antonucci's Italian & Seafood Restaurant Location: Mission Viejo, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll set up stations, cook menu items, keep things clean, and follow food safety rules. Great fit if you already have line/prep experience and like leading and organizing a small kitchen crew.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Mission Viejo, CA (may move within ~50-mile radius)

(may move within ~50-mile radius) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $32 – $35 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Lead a single Panda Express location, from hiring and managing staff to hitting financial goals and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth path to General Manager.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good food jobs in Mission Viejo tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.