Mission Viejo has a nice mix of retail and market jobs right now, from big brands to small local vendors. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Mission Viejo, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the meat counter, keep displays stocked and fresh, and follow food safety rules. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying organized, and don’t mind working weekends and holidays.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Mission Viejo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.80/hour + commission (3%–14.5% on most sales)

Professional sales role helping customers find the right shoes with strong focus on service and style. Great if you love fashion, enjoy building repeat customers, and want commission on top of hourly pay, plus benefits like medical, retirement, and store discount.

Employer: The Almond Guy

Location: Pick-up in Mission Viejo, CA ; markets around Orange County

Pick-up in ; markets around Orange County Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour (or 20% of sales, whichever is higher)

Sell almonds and nut products at local farmers markets, mainly weekends to start. Ideal if you’re outgoing, have a reliable car, and want flexible hours with commission-style pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Mission Viejo.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.