Mission Viejo has several openings right now for people who love helping others live more independent, joyful lives. If you’re patient, kind, and don’t want a boring desk job, these are worth a look.

Employer: AbleLight

AbleLight Location: Mission Viejo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in daily living, community activities, and reaching personal goals. AbleLight offers paid training, career growth, and varied schedules, so this can work for different stages of life if you have a driver’s license and at least a high school diploma or GED.

If this sounds like you or someone you know, click through, read the full details, and send in an application while these spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.