Mission Viejo neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from pet supplies to electronics and home gear.

Here’s what’s available around town right now.

Item: Oxbow Garden Select adult rabbit food

Condition: Not suitable for poster’s older bunny; bag of food available

Location: Deane Homes - MV, Mission Viejo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Veterinarian-recommended, non-GMO rabbit pellets made with high-fiber timothy, oat, and orchard hay. The owner’s senior house rabbit can’t eat these pellets, so they’re offering the bag to someone who can use it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: MacBook Pro laptop

Condition: Excellent condition; runs macOS Golden Gate

Location: MVHS La Paz to Oso, Mission Viejo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner bought this MacBook for a special purpose but no longer needs it and wants it to go to someone who genuinely needs a computer for school, work, or learning. It is completely free and not for sale.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Leather sectional sofa with recliners

Condition: Used, with scratches and visible wear; photos taken same day as post

Location: Canyon Estates, Mission Viejo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Large, very comfortable sectional couch. Both corner recliners are electric and work (leg rest and head rest). All electric ports are working. The middle recliner does not work and may need repair.

All pieces are modular, but you will need two people to load it. The poster notes it is free to the first person who can pick it up by the listed weekend dates.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bunn VP-17 Series coffee maker

Condition: Commercial-grade unit with glass carafe

Location: Lake Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A commercial coffee maker that’s great for home or office. Comes with a glass carafe and is built for brewing larger amounts of coffee than a typical home machine.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Starbucks Barista Aroma Grande coffee maker

Condition: Stainless steel unit with programmable settings

Location: Lake Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A stainless steel coffee maker with programmable features, so you can set it up ahead of time and wake up to fresh coffee.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Mission Viejo tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful to you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.