Healthcare hiring is steady in Mission Viejo right now, with options from hands-on patient care to wellness and front office work.

Below are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Restore Hyper Wellness

Restore Hyper Wellness Location: Mission Viejo, CA

Mission Viejo, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Bonus based on performance, health/dental/vision insurance, employee discounts, wellness resources, PTO for eligible staff

Help clients “look, feel, and glow” with facials, body treatments, and other esthetic services in a modern wellness studio. Great fit if you have an active esthetician license, 1+ year experience, and enjoy sales, skin health, and a spa-like setting.

Employer: Mesisca Physical Therapy

Mesisca Physical Therapy Location: Mission Viejo, CA (serving South Orange County; North OC optional)

Mission Viejo, CA (serving South Orange County; North OC optional) Type: Full-time or Part-time (flexible hours)

Pay: $60.00 per hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, travel reimbursement, work remotely/on the road

Outpatient-style PT done as private house calls, not home health, with simple documentation and no minimum patient quotas. Ideal if you have 5+ years PT experience, a CA PT license, and want to build a schedule that fits your life.

Employer: Neurology Associates

Neurology Associates Location: Mission Viejo, CA

Mission Viejo, CA Type: Full-time or Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, 1-hour lunch

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour, 30–40 hours/week expected

Front and back office role in a small neurology practice where you’ll handle phones, scheduling, check-in/out, insurance verification, and general office tasks. Experience helps but they value attitude, compassion, and willingness to learn just as much.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.