Mission Viejo residents can enter the Annual Holiday Home Lighting Contest by decorating their homes and submitting an application to MVAC by Friday, December 4 at 5:00 pm. Homes will be judged in categories including Most Creative Use of Lights, Most Creative Theme, Most Traditional/Festive/Religious, New Kids on the Block, Showstopper, and Light Up Your Neighborhood Award, with preliminary judging on December 5–7 and final judging on December 9. Winners will receive a gift basket with prizes from community partners and a winner sign for their front yard; for details call 949-830-7066 or visit mvactivities.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mission Viejo, CA - Local Government