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🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Mission Viejo
Looking for a feline friend in Mission Viejo, CA? These young cats are safe with New Beginnings for Animals and are hoping for loving homes.
Chestnut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: Shy and still learning to trust people; her first instinct is to run when approached, but she is slowly warming up day by day with gentle care.
- Ideal home: Patient, quiet home with someone willing to give her time, love, and a gentle approach so she can blossom.
- Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals
- Contact: (949) 348-8057
👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Behr
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)
- Background: Came in with 10 other cats of various ages after being left in a cardboard Home Depot box outside a vet’s office.
- Personality: Fun and full of personality; loves to play and chase his siblings and enjoys the cat tree, toys, and tunnels.
- Location: Foster home, expected soon at Aliso Viejo PetSmart
- Adoption fee: $200, which includes vet exam while in care and felv/fiv test (and other standard services per rescue).
- Application: Online form at http://greatpets.org/cat-adoption-application
- Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals
- Contact: (949) 348-8057
👉 Meet Behr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Depot
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Background: Also part of the group of 11 cats left in a cardboard Home Depot box at the vet’s office.
- Personality: Fun and full of personality; loves to play and chase his siblings and is a big fan of the cat tree, toys, and tunnels.
- Location: Foster home, expected soon at Aliso Viejo PetSmart
- Adoption fee: $200, including vet exam while in care and felv/fiv test (and other standard services per rescue).
- Application: Online form at http://greatpets.org/cat-adoption-application
- Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals
- Contact: (949) 348-8057
👉 Meet Depot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Widget
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)
- Background: Came in with her siblings in the same cardboard Home Depot box with 11 cats total.
- Personality: Fun and full of personality; loves to play, chase her siblings, and explore the cat tree, toys, and tunnels.
- Location: Foster home, expected soon at Aliso Viejo PetSmart
- Adoption fee: $200, including vet exam while in care, felv/fiv test, and other standard services.
- Application: Online form at http://greatpets.org/cat-adoption-application
- Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals
- Contact: (949) 348-8057
👉 Meet Widget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Panda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 9 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Background: Found abandoned as a tiny kitten.
- Personality: Sweet, fun, and playful; loves to sit on your shoulder and can be a bit shy at first.
- Location: Foster home, expected soon at Aliso Viejo PetSmart
- Adoption fee: $200, including vet exam while in care, felv/fiv test, fecal, spay surgery, microchip, flea treatment, and current age-appropriate vaccinations.
- Application: Online form at http://greatpets.org/cat-adoption-application
- Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals
- Contact: (949) 348-8057
👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Mission Viejo area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to New Beginnings for Animals at (949) 348-8057, or visit the links above to submit an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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