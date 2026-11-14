Looking for a feline friend in Mission Viejo, CA? These young cats are safe with New Beginnings for Animals and are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4 months (young)

About 4 months (young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: Shy and still learning to trust people; her first instinct is to run when approached, but she is slowly warming up day by day with gentle care.

Shy and still learning to trust people; her first instinct is to run when approached, but she is slowly warming up day by day with gentle care. Ideal home: Patient, quiet home with someone willing to give her time, love, and a gentle approach so she can blossom.

Patient, quiet home with someone willing to give her time, love, and a gentle approach so she can blossom. Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals

Contact: (949) 348-8057

👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)

Cream/Ivory (mostly) Background: Came in with 10 other cats of various ages after being left in a cardboard Home Depot box outside a vet’s office.

Came in with 10 other cats of various ages after being left in a cardboard Home Depot box outside a vet’s office. Personality: Fun and full of personality; loves to play and chase his siblings and enjoys the cat tree, toys, and tunnels.

Fun and full of personality; loves to play and chase his siblings and enjoys the cat tree, toys, and tunnels. Location: Foster home , expected soon at Aliso Viejo PetSmart

, expected soon at Adoption fee: $200 , which includes vet exam while in care and felv/fiv test (and other standard services per rescue).

, which includes vet exam while in care and felv/fiv test (and other standard services per rescue). Application: Online form at http://greatpets.org/cat-adoption-application

Online form at Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals

Contact: (949) 348-8057

👉 Meet Behr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Background: Also part of the group of 11 cats left in a cardboard Home Depot box at the vet’s office.

Also part of the group of 11 cats left in a cardboard Home Depot box at the vet’s office. Personality: Fun and full of personality; loves to play and chase his siblings and is a big fan of the cat tree, toys, and tunnels.

Fun and full of personality; loves to play and chase his siblings and is a big fan of the cat tree, toys, and tunnels. Location: Foster home , expected soon at Aliso Viejo PetSmart

, expected soon at Adoption fee: $200 , including vet exam while in care and felv/fiv test (and other standard services per rescue).

, including vet exam while in care and felv/fiv test (and other standard services per rescue). Application: Online form at http://greatpets.org/cat-adoption-application

Online form at Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals

Contact: (949) 348-8057

👉 Meet Depot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)

Cream/Ivory (mostly) Background: Came in with her siblings in the same cardboard Home Depot box with 11 cats total.

Came in with her siblings in the same cardboard Home Depot box with 11 cats total. Personality: Fun and full of personality; loves to play, chase her siblings, and explore the cat tree, toys, and tunnels.

Fun and full of personality; loves to play, chase her siblings, and explore the cat tree, toys, and tunnels. Location: Foster home , expected soon at Aliso Viejo PetSmart

, expected soon at Adoption fee: $200 , including vet exam while in care, felv/fiv test, and other standard services.

, including vet exam while in care, felv/fiv test, and other standard services. Application: Online form at http://greatpets.org/cat-adoption-application

Online form at Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals

Contact: (949) 348-8057

👉 Meet Widget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 9 weeks (baby)

About 9 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Background: Found abandoned as a tiny kitten.

Found abandoned as a tiny kitten. Personality: Sweet, fun, and playful; loves to sit on your shoulder and can be a bit shy at first.

Sweet, fun, and playful; loves to sit on your shoulder and can be a bit shy at first. Location: Foster home , expected soon at Aliso Viejo PetSmart

, expected soon at Adoption fee: $200 , including vet exam while in care, felv/fiv test, fecal, spay surgery, microchip, flea treatment, and current age-appropriate vaccinations .

, including vet exam while in care, . Application: Online form at http://greatpets.org/cat-adoption-application

Online form at Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals

Contact: (949) 348-8057

👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Mission Viejo area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to New Beginnings for Animals at (949) 348-8057, or visit the links above to submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.