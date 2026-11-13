Mission Viejo has some very special cats waiting for calm, patient homes. These kitties are still settling into rescue life and would love a safe place to blossom.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals

Phone: (949) 348-8057

Charlie is a young boy with the sweetest little face. He’s still new to the rescue, and his personality is slowly coming out. So far, he seems calm, mellow, and easygoing, and the team is giving him time and space to fully relax and show who he is.

If you’re looking for a gentle companion and are happy to let a shy cat open up at his own pace, Charlie could be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 4 months)

Young (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals

Phone: (949) 348-8057

Chestnut is a young kitten who is still adjusting to her new world. Right now she’s shy and a bit aloof, preferring to keep her distance while she figures things out. The rescue is hopeful that with time, patience, and gentle encouragement, she’ll learn to trust and let her true personality shine.

She’ll do best with someone who understands that not every kitten is a social butterfly right away and is happy to go slow.

👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals

Phone: (949) 348-8057

Nutmeg is a lovely 3-year-old with a sweet personality and a little touch of sass. She’s still new to the rescue, but so far she seems calm and easygoing, and she likes to do things on her own terms. She can tolerate other cats, but she doesn’t enjoy it when they get too close or invade her space.

If you appreciate a cat with boundaries and a mix of sugar and spice, Nutmeg might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Shelter: New Beginnings for Animals

Phone: (949) 348-8057

Pumpkin is a handsome orange boy who is still settling in. He’s a quiet, reserved gentleman who likes to sit back and watch what’s going on. The rescue is giving him time, patience, and reassurance so he can feel safe enough to let his true personality come forward.

He’s a great fit for a peaceful home that doesn’t mind a cat who may take a little extra time to blossom.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Mission Viejo, CA and have room in your home and heart, please reach out to New Beginnings for Animals at (949) 348-8057 to ask about these cats or schedule a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.