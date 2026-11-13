Mission Viejo has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from creative retail to steady grocery work. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: THE UPS STORE #844

THE UPS STORE #844 Location: Mission Viejo, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (hourly)

Other (hourly) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

You’ll be the go-to person for shipping, printing, and general store help—running the register, packing boxes, and using copiers and other equipment. Good fit if you’re friendly, quick to learn, and comfortable lifting 40+ lbs.

Employer: Ralphs

Location: Mission Viejo, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll shop the store for online orders, keep items fresh and accurate, and bring groceries out to customers’ cars. Great if you like working on your own, staying organized, and moving around instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Mission Viejo, CA

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $17.75 – $23.10 per hour (plus possible overtime)

You’ll lead the sales floor, coach the team, and keep front-end operations running smoothly in a busy, creative store. This is a good step up if you have 3+ years of retail leadership and are comfortable working nights and weekends.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.