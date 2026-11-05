Fall Arts Festival and Fabric & Yarn Swap Nov. 14

The Fall Arts Festival will take place on November 14 from noon to 4 pm at the Potocki Center for the Arts with free workshops in Zentangle, macramé, and sewing, plus live fiber art demos like fabric dyeing, weaving, and crafts such as fabric ornaments and woven bookmarks for all ages and skill levels. A free Fabric & Yarn Swap will run during the event, and residents can donate new or gently used fabric, yarn, thread, notions, and other fiber art supplies through November 12 at the Mission Viejo Library & Cultural Services or the Potocki Center. Parking is available in the lower Potocki Center lot with overflow parking at Newhart Middle School, 25001 Veterans Way; for more details email arts@missionviejo.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mission Viejo, CA - Local Government