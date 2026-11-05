FIV-positive cat Sancho available for adoption

Sancho, a 5-year-old black cat with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), is available for adoption at the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center, 28095 Hillcrest. Staff say he can live a long, normal, happy life if he is the only cat in the home, and people interested in him can visit the center to meet him in person.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mission Viejo Animal Services Center