🐱 Playful Mission Viejo Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Looking for a new feline friend in Mission Viejo, CA? These sweet cats are living in loving foster homes and are now ready for forever families.

All of these kitties are with Compassionate Animal Rescue for Medical Aid (CARMA) and can be adopted by filling out an application on www.carmaoc.org.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black (little “panther”)

All black (little “panther”) Personality: Confident, friendly, playful, happy to be picked up; loves to wrestle with his littermates and gets along well with the adult cats in his foster home

Confident, friendly, playful, happy to be picked up; loves to wrestle with his littermates and gets along well with the adult cats in his foster home Living situation: In a foster home, available now

In a foster home, available now Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Compassionate Animal Rescue for Medical Aid

Contact: (949) 231-9184

Trestle is an active, social kitten who would love a home where he can play and have feline friends.

👉 Meet Trestle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Personality: Tiny but very confident; supervises feeding time so she doesn’t miss out; loves the big cats in her foster home and “is not afraid of anything”; friendly and cuddly on her own terms

Tiny but very confident; supervises feeding time so she doesn’t miss out; loves the big cats in her foster home and “is not afraid of anything”; friendly and cuddly on her own terms Living situation: In a foster home, available now

In a foster home, available now Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Compassionate Animal Rescue for Medical Aid

Contact: (949) 231-9184

Setee is a bold little girl who would do great in a home that enjoys a spirited, social kitten.

👉 Meet Settee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: Lap-lover who adores cuddling; very sweet and gentle; also playful with his siblings; known for causing “Feline Purralysis” (you can’t move because there’s a cat in your lap!)

Lap-lover who adores cuddling; very sweet and gentle; also playful with his siblings; known for causing “Feline Purralysis” (you can’t move because there’s a cat in your lap!) Living situation: In a foster home, available now

In a foster home, available now Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Compassionate Animal Rescue for Medical Aid

Contact: (949) 231-9184

Lectern is perfect for someone wanting a snuggly, affectionate kitten who also enjoys playtime.

👉 Meet Lectern and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Sweet and beautiful; a bit shy at first, but once she feels safe she will purr in your lap; rewards patience with purrs and snuggles; loves her mama Ebeniste and enjoys playing with her siblings

Sweet and beautiful; a bit shy at first, but once she feels safe she will purr in your lap; rewards patience with purrs and snuggles; loves her mama and enjoys playing with her siblings Living situation: In a foster home, available now

In a foster home, available now Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Compassionate Animal Rescue for Medical Aid

Contact: (949) 231-9184

Armoire would do well in a calmer home that can give her a little time to warm up—especially one that might also consider her mom, Ebeniste.

👉 Meet Armoire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (young mama)

Adult (young mama) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Personality: Sweet, friendly, and social; enjoys being with her kittens; fine with other cats after a short adjustment (may hiss a bit at first, but it’s “just noise”); loves to be petted and will sit in a lap for a while

Sweet, friendly, and social; enjoys being with her kittens; fine with other cats after a short adjustment (may hiss a bit at first, but it’s “just noise”); loves to be petted and will sit in a lap for a while Living situation: In a foster home, available now

In a foster home, available now Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Compassionate Animal Rescue for Medical Aid

Contact: (949) 231-9184

Ebeniste is a loving young mom ready to enjoy life as someone’s cherished companion—possibly with one of her kittens.

👉 Meet Ebeniste and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mission Viejo, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. You can start by filling out an application at www.carmaoc.org or calling (949) 231-9184 to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.