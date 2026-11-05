🛒 Mission Viejo Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mission Viejo’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons Companies (local grocery store)

Albertsons Companies (local grocery store) Location: Mission Viejo, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

Help customers check out smoothly by scanning items, bagging groceries, handling cash/card payments, and keeping the front of the store clean and organized. Good fit if you’re 16+ (per local rules), like a fast pace, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible hours with weekly pay, store discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: MINISO USA

Location: Mission Viejo, CA

Type: Part-time (temporary)

Pay: $16.90/hour

Greet shoppers, help them find fun lifestyle products, ring up purchases, and keep displays looking sharp. Great if you enjoy talking with people, can work a flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends), and want a simple way to build retail experience.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: The Shops at Mission Viejo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.45 – $25.45/hour + commission (about 3%)

Create personalized beauty experiences with Chanel makeup and skincare, from applications and consultations to booking beauty appointments and driving sales in-store and online. Ideal if you love beauty trends, enjoy building customer relationships, and want full-time hours with benefits like medical, dental, retirement, and merchandise discounts.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles in Mission Viejo tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.