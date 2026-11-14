Mission’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level marketing to commission-heavy field sales and fun livestream hosting. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Harbourmead

Harbourmead Location: Mission, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support marketing campaigns and client projects across retail, telecom, hospitality, and more. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with people, and want hands-on experience in campaign coordination, project management, and brand marketing with training provided.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Mission, TX (field-based / hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000 1st-year plan + uncapped commission

Benefits: Medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred compensation plan

Territory sales role with a long-time national distributor of maintenance and repair products. You’ll build relationships, cold call, demo products, and manage your own book of business while following a proven sales process and tracking your activity in their systems.

Employer: Mr Top Merchandise

Mr Top Merchandise Location: Mission, TX (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $100 per 4-hour shift (3 shifts available: 8–12, 12–4, 4–8)

Host live clothing sales shows on Whatnot—perfect if you’re outgoing, love fashion (especially vintage), and feel comfortable on camera. You’ll present items, answer questions in real time, and keep the livestream fun and organized.

If something here fits your skills or goals, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.