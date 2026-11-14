Mission’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with several places hiring for full-time roles. Good mix of store leadership and call center work, most asking for flexible schedules and strong people skills.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

7‑Eleven Location: Mission, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a key leadership role at a busy convenience store. You’ll help run the store, coach the team, handle cash and fuel transactions, and can grow into higher leadership with promote-from-within opportunities and benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k), and bonuses.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Mission, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Manager in Training role is built to move you into store management in about 8–12 weeks, based on performance. You’ll learn leadership, P&L basics, inventory, and sales while leading by example on the sales floor and helping customers with their auto needs.

Employer: Ubiquity

Ubiquity Location: Mission, TX (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.25 per hour

Call center role where you support customers by phone using both Spanish and English. You’ll handle questions, solve issues within 24 hours when possible, and get solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and more.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.