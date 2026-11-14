Mission’s food scene is growing fast, and a lot of local spots are building their teams. If you like working with people, food, or coffee, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee) Location: 311 Exp 83, Mission, TX 78572

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run daily restaurant operations, train and supervise crew, and keep guests happy in a busy Pizza Hut setting. Good fit if you’re 18+, reliable, and ready to lead in a fast-paced, customer-focused job with access to perks like tuition help and on-demand pay (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: froyei

Location: Mission, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.00/hour, about 34–36 hours/week

Work at froyei’s first location, helping with frozen yogurt, coffee and matcha drinks, baked goods, and customer service. Great for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates who like variety, staying busy, and being part of a growing brand.

Employer: froyei

Location: Mission, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.50/hour

Lead baked goods production for froyei, from dough prep to baking and planning daily output. Ideal if you have bakery or café experience, love pastry work, and want a stable role with room to grow as the company expands.

Employer: MÊ TEA (Vietnamese-inspired café & bubble tea)

(Vietnamese-inspired café & bubble tea) Location: Mission, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: $8.50–$12.50/hour, about 30–40 hours/week for full-time

Join a fun, fast-paced kitchen making Vietnamese-inspired dishes and drinks for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. No kitchen experience needed—paid training, free drinks on eligible shifts, and flexible scheduling make this a solid entry into food service.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to hire fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.