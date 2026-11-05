🛒 Mission, TX Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Mission’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fashion to food to storage. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant Location: Mission, TX (Sharyland Towne Crossing)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a well-known plus-size fashion brand focused on confidence and inclusion. You’ll greet shoppers, help with styling and fit, support store operations, and use mobile tech at the register. Includes 401(k), merch discounts, and chances to grow across sister brands (benefits depend on role and hours).

Employer: The Pizzeria

The Pizzeria Location: Mission, TX

Type: Part-time (25–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $8.00/hour + tips

Front-of-house role at a local pizza spot with a fun, family-style vibe. You’ll greet guests, take orders in person/phone/online, run the POS, keep the front area clean, and help pack to-go orders. Offers employee discounts, flexible schedules, and both part-time and possible full-time hours.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Mission, TX

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

Pay: $15.00/hour + potential bonuses

More independent role where you run storage properties day-to-day: help customers choose units, sell packing supplies, do unit checks, handle payments, and keep the property clean. Full-time team members (20+ hrs/week) can access medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, and more, plus mileage reimbursement when driving between sites.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.