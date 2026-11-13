A deceased gunshot wound victim was found in Visitacion Valley on Friday afternoon on the edge of John McLaren Park, near Visitacion Valley Middle School and a retirement home.

According to a police dispatch, the Department of Public Works was cleaning near the area when they encountered the body and a gun near the victim and called the authorities.

At 12:01 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Raymond Ave. and found the unidentified victim, who the police dispatch described as having suffered from a gunshot to the head.

“DPW was cleaning and came across a body with a gunshot wound to the head,” said an officer in a dispatch. “The body is beyond help.”

San Francisco police officers have not yet determined whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or the result of a homicide.

The department did not confirm any identifying information about the victim, and no further information is available at this time.

Contributing reporting by Frankie Solinsky Duryea.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.

A previous version of this story reported that the victim was found at Raymond Ave. and Bayshore Blvd. This was based on incorrect information shared by SFPD that has since been corrected.

Person found dead from gunshot wound in Visitacion Valley, near middle school