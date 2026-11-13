A deceased gunshot wound victim was found in Visitacion Valley on Friday afternoon.

At 12:01 p.m., San Francisco officers responded to reports of a dead body at Raymond Ave. and Bayshore Boulevard, near a large, empty plot of land.

San Francisco officers have not yet determined whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or the result of a homicide.

The department did not confirm any identifying information about the victim, and no further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.

Person found dead from gunshot wound in Visitacion Valley