The clocks have changed, and though the darkness creeps up on us earlier each day, the Tenderloin is changing right along with the season.

After years of seemingly no progress, a new beautification effort is in the works at the Golden Gate Greenway, and you can weigh in. Today, Friday Nov. 13, from noon to 2 p.m., Larkin Street Youth Services at 134 Golden Gate Ave. will host a feedback session on a mural design proposal from 1AM projects, the Bay Area-based collective of artists who painted the treehouse mural at Boeddeker Park.

Boeddeker’s playground and basketball court are brimming with activity on a recent weekday. Photo by Anne Li.

The popular R&B Wednesdays at Rise Over Run, on the rooftop of the Timbri Hotel at 33 Turk St., has a new theme: “Rhythm & Blue Jeans.” Attendees are encouraged to wear denim and come ready to dance to classic 2000s R&B tunes from 5 to 10 p.m.

Azalina’s, the award-winning, Michelin-recommended Malaysian restaurant, has closed its 499 Ellis Street location. Chef Azalina Eusope said the restaurant will relocate, but has not yet announced its new home.

“The Tenderloin became part of the restaurant, too. Our neighbors became regulars, other small businesses became friends, and we got to know people and organizations doing important work throughout the neighborhood,” Eusope said. “We already miss this room, but Azalina’s is continuing.”

At the last SFPD Tenderloin station meeting on Oct. 27, station Captain Matt Sullivan said that plastic barricades closing off the 300 Hyde, 2000 Ellis and 400 O’Farrell blocks during the day have reduced loitering and open-air drug use in the area.

Sullivan said the police have made more drug arrests in the vicinity, and SFMTA has done more parking enforcement, improving what he called “daytime sidewalk conditions” during October.

Tenderloin Buzz: Azalina’s to relocate, your chance to weigh in on a new mural, and more