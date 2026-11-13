Updated Nov. 12

The holiday season in San Francisco is almost here, and we’re keeping track of the festive markets around town where you can shop local, eat, and get into the holiday spirit. We’ll update this list every week.

We are using A.I. Claude to compile the list and fact-checking it ourselves.

If we or Claude has missed one or made an error, email us at info@missionlocal.com with the subject heading MARKETS. Thank you and happy shopping!

November

Asian Art Museum Holiday Artisan Market

The museum’s Cha May Ching boutique hosts its yearly market of handmade goods from local makers, with jewelry, ceramics, specialty foods, ornaments and gifts for kids. You don’t need a museum ticket to shop at the market.

When: Nov. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: 200 Larkin St.

Admission: Free

Renegade Craft Winter Fair

More than 250 independent makers fill the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion for a weekend of holiday shopping, including ceramics, knitwear, snacks, outerwear and more. The fair is indoors, with food trucks outside.

When: Nov. 14-15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd.

Admission: Free, $5 suggested donation

Holiday Market at Embarcadero Center and 40th Annual Building Lighting

Shop local makers, listen to live music and grab seasonal drinks before Embarcadero Center switches on the 17,000 lights that outline its towers.

When: Nov. 18, 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: Urban Patio, Three Embarcadero Center

Admission: Free

West Coast Craft

One of the Bay Area’s best-known juried craft shows returns to Fort Mason with more than 275 artists and designers selling handmade goods.

When: Nov. 21-22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd.

Admission: Free

Great Dickens Christmas Fair

The Cow Palace’s exhibition halls become Christmas Eve in Victorian London for the fair’s 42nd season, with theater, music halls, pubs, dancing and holiday shopping. Tickets are sold online only, and the Cow Palace charges $20 to park.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 21-Dec. 20, plus Friday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City

Admission: Tickets required, from $35.86

Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon

Chocolatiers and confectioners gather in Golden Gate Park for tastings and holiday gift shopping.

When: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: San Francisco County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Ave.

Admission: Tickets required, from $11.50

Fairmont Winter Rooftop Faire

The Fairmont San Francisco turns its rooftop garden into an open-air holiday market of local artisans, with lights, music and city views. The event runs over two weekends.

When: Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 18-20, 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: 950 Mason St.

Admission: Free

San Francisco Crystal Fair

The Thanksgiving-weekend edition of the Crystal Fair brings mineral and crystal dealers, jewelry, readers and bodyworkers to Golden Gate Park.

When: Nov. 28-29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: San Francisco County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Ave.

Admission: $14

December

555 California Holiday Tree Lighting and Mercantile

Sunset Mercantile brings a day-long holiday market to the Financial District to go with the building’s annual tree lighting.

When: Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: A.P. Giannini Plaza, 555 California St.

Admission: Free

NAWBO Holiday Market

The San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners hosts a market of women-owned local businesses at a new venue this year.

When: Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: 111 Minna Gallery, 111 Minna St.

Admission: Free, RSVP requested

Hayes Valley Holiday Stroll

The Hayes Valley Merchants Council and Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association kick off the season with an evening stroll through the neighborhood’s shops, with snowfall and tap-dancing trees.

When: Dec. 4, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Hayes St. and Octavia St.

Admission: Free

Sunset Holiday Mercantile

The 11th annual Sunset Holiday Mercantile fills the County Fair Building with more than 100 makers and vendors over two days, plus live music, food trucks and activities.

When: Dec. 5-6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: San Francisco County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Ave.

Admission: Free

Mercatino di Natale

The Museo Italo Americano hosts its Italian-style Christmas market at Fort Mason.

When: Dec. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Museo Italo Americano, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd.

Admission: Free

SWEA Swedish Christmas Fair

The Swedish Women’s Educational Association’s San Francisco chapter holds its annual Christmas fair at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

When: Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1111 Gough St.

Admission: From $5

UICC Holiday Boutique and Artisan Craft Fair

The United Irish Cultural Center fills indoor and outdoor booths with handmade gifts, Irish goods, chocolates, jewelry, soaps and holiday decor.

When: Dec. 5, 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: United Irish Cultural Center, 2700 45th Ave.

Admission: Free

Madrone Art Bar Holiday Market

The Divisadero bar hosts a curated mix of handmade, independently designed and vintage goods from local artists and makers.

When: Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 500 Divisadero St.

Admission: Free, must be over 21 to enter bar

1890 Bryant Street Studios Holiday Market

Artists in the former mayonnaise factory on the Mission’s industrial edge sell fine art, ceramics, jewelry, stationery, wearable art and baked goods.

When: Dec. 5-6, 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: 1890 Bryant St.

Admission: Free

Kinky Holiday Market

This adults-only market of leather, kink and queer vendors returns to SOMArts with a gear swap, entertainment and a pizza truck. Proceeds support the Leather & LGBTQ Cultural District.

When: Dec. 5, 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St.

Admission: Free, $5-10 suggested donation; adults only

West Coast Craft WAVES Vintage Market

West Coast Craft’s smaller vintage-focused market takes over Fort Mason’s Gateway Pavilion for one day.

When: Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Gateway Pavilion, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd.

Admission: Free

SFMOMA Holiday Makers Market

Bay Area artists and makers set up inside the museum for a one-day market of prints, jewelry, ceramics and other gifts.

When: Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 151 Third St., Helen and Charles Schwab Hall

Admission: Free

Head West Marketplace at the Ferry Building

The traveling makers’ market sets up at the Ferry Building for its December edition.

When: Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Ferry Building, 1 Ferry Building

Admission: Free

Winter Walk and Patchwork Show in Union Square

Union Square’s Winter Walk returns with a holiday marketplace run by the Patchwork Show, along with food and festivities.

When: Dec. 8-27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Where: Union Square

Admission: Free

Cole Valley Holiday Nights

Cole Valley’s neighborhood street fair takes a holiday turn, with local businesses, eateries, live music and activities.

When: Dec. 10, 4 to 9 p.m.

Where: Cole St. between Carl St. and Parnassus Ave.

Admission: Free

Holidays on Taraval

People of Parkside Sunset and the Sunset Night Market throw a block party with a tree lighting, holiday shopping and music.

When: Dec. 11, 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: McCoppin Square, Taraval St.

Admission: Free

Dogpatch Holiday Market

Local makers, artists and businesses line 22nd Street with art, gifts and handcrafted goods, plus food and holiday activities.

When: Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 22nd St. between Illinois St. and Indiana St.

Admission: Free

Pop-Ups on the Plaza: Black Holiday Market

Foodwise hosts a holiday market of Black-owned businesses at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market.

When: Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, 1 Ferry Building

Admission: Free

Japanese Vintage Holiday Mini Pop-up Market

A holiday sale of community-donated vintage and antique Japanese ceramics, tea sets, lacquerware, books, clothing and hand-dyed indigo goods.

When: Dec. 12, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 1840 Sutter St.

Admission: Free

Holiday Vibe Market

A weekend holiday art and gift market on the waterfront at Pier 27.

When: Dec. 12-13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Pier 27, The Embarcadero

Admission: Free

Harvey Milk Center for the Arts Holiday Craft Fair

The Rec and Park arts center’s ninth annual craft fair features local artists selling handmade gifts, family craft activities and free hot cider.

When: Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 50 Scott St.

Admission: Free

West Coast Craft Fort Mason Night Market

West Coast Craft’s outdoor night market sets up in the Fort Mason parking lot for a holiday edition.

When: Dec. 18, 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Fort Mason Center parking lot, 2 Marina Blvd.

Admission: Free

Ocean Avenue Winter Wonderland

The OMI Cultural Participation Project throws a holiday celebration for families and neighbors along Ocean Avenue.

When: Dec. 19, 12 to 3 p.m.

Where: Unity Plaza, Ocean Ave.

Admission: Free

Where to find San Francisco’s holiday markets