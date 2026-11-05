🛒 Mission, KS Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Mission’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of national brands and community-focused shops hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Mission, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. This role is great if you like variety—running print equipment, helping customers with projects, handling packages, and working the register in a fast-paced store.

Employer: The Salvation Army – Adult Rehabilitation Centers Command

Location: Mission, KS

Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)

Pay: $13.75/hour

Help run a mission-driven thrift store—greeting shoppers and donors, working the POS, and keeping the sales floor stocked and tidy. Good fit if you want flexible hours, lighter part-time work, and a job that supports local rehab and recovery programs.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Mission, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core role as above, posted on Indeed: customer-focused retail work with printing, shipping, and POS duties. Good if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want a stable full-time schedule.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Mission roles like these don’t stay open forever.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.