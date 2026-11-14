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American Football
Kingsley moves a step closer to second consecutive state championship appearance
By Adam BartelmayJake Boss,12 days ago
KINGSLEY - The Kingsley Stags hosted Sanford Meridian in a battle of undefeateds on the gridiron on Friday for a chance to reach the Division 6 semifinals.
Kingsley won a thriller, 34-28, and advanced to play Almont in the semifinals.
The Stags are seeking a second consecutive trip to the state championship game.