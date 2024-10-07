Open in App
    • MISportsNow

    Tigers win Game 2 with 9th inning go-ahead home run

    By 9and10news Site Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7D6S_0vxxPFVc00

    Game 3 Wednesday in Detroit

    Detroit and Cleveland faced off in Game 2 of the ALDS Monday afternoon in Cleveland.

    This one proved to be a pitcher’s duel with the starters for both teams holding the opposing bats quiet.

    The Tigers chased Cleveland starter Matthew Boyd in the 6th but couldn’t muster a run against the Cleveland lefty.

    It would be another dominant game from AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal, going 7 scoreless with 8 punchouts.

    The Tigers would finally breakthrough in the top of the ninth, still a 0-0 ballgame, when Kerry Carpenter stepped to the plate with runners at the corners and two outs.

    On a 2-2 count he smashed a three-run go-ahead home run to put the Tigers up 3-0, and that’d be our final score as the Tigers even the series.

    Game three is set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

