Tigers win Game 2 with 9th inning go-ahead home run

Game 3 Wednesday in Detroit

Detroit and Cleveland faced off in Game 2 of the ALDS Monday afternoon in Cleveland.

This one proved to be a pitcher’s duel with the starters for both teams holding the opposing bats quiet.

The Tigers chased Cleveland starter Matthew Boyd in the 6th but couldn’t muster a run against the Cleveland lefty.

It would be another dominant game from AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal, going 7 scoreless with 8 punchouts.

The Tigers would finally breakthrough in the top of the ninth, still a 0-0 ballgame, when Kerry Carpenter stepped to the plate with runners at the corners and two outs.

On a 2-2 count he smashed a three-run go-ahead home run to put the Tigers up 3-0, and that’d be our final score as the Tigers even the series.

Game three is set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.