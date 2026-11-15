Mishawaka’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, rehab centers, and schools are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, pharmacy, or school mental health, there’s a mix of full-time, part-time, and contract roles to check out.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System

Trinity Health / Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Part-time (Day shift, registry)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a retail-style setting supporting the pharmacy team with medication prep, labeling, and delivery. Comes with day-one benefits, tuition help, and Daily Pay (work today, get paid today) for eligible colleagues.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System

Trinity Health / Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, Nights (8p–6:30a, 10-hr shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like longer stretches of time off—work one week on, one week off. You’ll handle medication prep and delivery in a hospital setting with no mandatory overtime, day-one benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$31/hour (based on experience)

Support individuals with brain injuries, developmental disabilities, or behavioral needs in community settings. You’ll monitor health, give meds, train staff, and advocate with providers, with PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System

Trinity Health / Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Part-time / PRN, Weekend shift

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want extra weekend hours. Provide inpatient PT coverage, build treatment plans, and work with a multidisciplinary team. New grads are welcome, and you’ll use modern equipment in a supportive rehab environment.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System

Trinity Health / Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role with more regular hours. You’ll provide direct and indirect care in an ambulatory setting, with day-one benefits, generous PTO, 7 holidays, and 100% paid ASN-to-BSN tuition.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a state-of-the-art rehab hospital helping patients recover from stroke, brain/spinal injuries, and more. You’ll carry out PT treatment plans and document progress, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and earned time off.

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar PTA role in the same rehab system, focused on intensive therapy and strong patient outcomes. Includes wellness programs, EAP, and robust recognition/retention programs.

Employer: Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another PTA opening within the same rehab network, ideal if you want hospital-based rehab experience. Offers full benefits, PTO from day one, and a collaborative therapy team.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Inpatient OT role with a standout perk: monthly student loan payment contributions via SoFi for full-time therapists. You’ll help patients regain daily living skills with full benefits, 401(k) match, and career ladder bonuses.

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Same strong OT package in another facility within the network: loan relief, wellness programs, PTO from start date, and bonus programs for preceptors and clinical growth.

Employer: Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

OT role focused on rehab patients with physical, developmental, or emotional disabilities. Includes loan contribution, full benefits, and structured professional development.

Employer: Central Park Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Another OT opening in the same rehab system, with the same student loan help, benefits, and wellness perks—good if you’re flexible on exact facility.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role consulting with nurses and physicians on drug therapy and utilization. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, and wellness programs in a rehab-focused setting.

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar pharmacist position in another facility within the network, with emphasis on clinical collaboration, quality, and safety standards.

Employer: Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another opening for a registered pharmacist, ideal if you want rehab hospital experience and potential for supervisory responsibilities.

Employer: Central Park Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pharmacist role with the same benefits, wellness, and recognition programs, focused on safe and efficient medication management.

Employer: Aya Education

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Contract (26/27 school year)

Salary: $2,350–$2,512 weekly

Serve students as a school psychologist with up to 40 hrs/week, no weekends, and afternoons off. Aya offers premium day-one insurance, housing or stipends (if applicable), 401(k) match, paid sick time, and options to extend or go permanent.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System

Trinity Health / Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Part-time, rotating days/PMs, every other weekend

Salary: Not listed

Use your pharmacy tech background to focus on accurate medication histories in the ED and inpatient units. Requires 4+ years as a pharmacy tech and offers tuition reimbursement, day-one benefits, and Daily Pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.