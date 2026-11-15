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Mishawaka
🏥 Several Mishawaka healthcare jobs, up to $2,500/week
4 days ago
Mishawaka’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, rehab centers, and schools are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, pharmacy, or school mental health, there’s a mix of full-time, part-time, and contract roles to check out.
Retail Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Part-time (Day shift, registry)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a retail-style setting supporting the pharmacy team with medication prep, labeling, and delivery. Comes with day-one benefits, tuition help, and Daily Pay (work today, get paid today) for eligible colleagues.
Pharmacy Technician – Nights, 7 On / 7 Off
- Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time, Nights (8p–6:30a, 10-hr shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you like longer stretches of time off—work one week on, one week off. You’ll handle medication prep and delivery in a hospital setting with no mandatory overtime, day-one benefits, and tuition reimbursement.
Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse (LPN/LVN)
- Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $28–$31/hour (based on experience)
Support individuals with brain injuries, developmental disabilities, or behavioral needs in community settings. You’ll monitor health, give meds, train staff, and advocate with providers, with PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.
Physical Therapist – PRN (Weekends)
- Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Part-time / PRN, Weekend shift
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you want extra weekend hours. Provide inpatient PT coverage, build treatment plans, and work with a multidisciplinary team. New grads are welcome, and you’ll use modern equipment in a supportive rehab environment.
Registered Nurse – Family Medicine Center
- Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based RN role with more regular hours. You’ll provide direct and indirect care in an ambulatory setting, with day-one benefits, generous PTO, 7 holidays, and 100% paid ASN-to-BSN tuition.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a state-of-the-art rehab hospital helping patients recover from stroke, brain/spinal injuries, and more. You’ll carry out PT treatment plans and document progress, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and earned time off.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar PTA role in the same rehab system, focused on intensive therapy and strong patient outcomes. Includes wellness programs, EAP, and robust recognition/retention programs.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another PTA opening within the same rehab network, ideal if you want hospital-based rehab experience. Offers full benefits, PTO from day one, and a collaborative therapy team.
Occupational Therapist – Student Loan Assistance
- Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Inpatient OT role with a standout perk: monthly student loan payment contributions via SoFi for full-time therapists. You’ll help patients regain daily living skills with full benefits, 401(k) match, and career ladder bonuses.
Occupational Therapist – Student Loan Assistance
- Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Same strong OT package in another facility within the network: loan relief, wellness programs, PTO from start date, and bonus programs for preceptors and clinical growth.
Occupational Therapist – Student Loan Assistance
- Employer: Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
OT role focused on rehab patients with physical, developmental, or emotional disabilities. Includes loan contribution, full benefits, and structured professional development.
Occupational Therapist – Student Loan Assistance
- Employer: Central Park Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Another OT opening in the same rehab system, with the same student loan help, benefits, and wellness perks—good if you’re flexible on exact facility.
Pharmacist – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital pharmacist role consulting with nurses and physicians on drug therapy and utilization. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, and wellness programs in a rehab-focused setting.
Pharmacist – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar pharmacist position in another facility within the network, with emphasis on clinical collaboration, quality, and safety standards.
Pharmacist – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another opening for a registered pharmacist, ideal if you want rehab hospital experience and potential for supervisory responsibilities.
Pharmacist – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Central Park Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana)
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pharmacist role with the same benefits, wellness, and recognition programs, focused on safe and efficient medication management.
School Psychologist – $2,350 to $2,512/week
- Employer: Aya Education
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Contract (26/27 school year)
- Salary: $2,350–$2,512 weekly
Serve students as a school psychologist with up to 40 hrs/week, no weekends, and afternoons off. Aya offers premium day-one insurance, housing or stipends (if applicable), 401(k) match, paid sick time, and options to extend or go permanent.
Pharmacy Tech – Medication Historian
- Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Part-time, rotating days/PMs, every other weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Use your pharmacy tech background to focus on accurate medication histories in the ED and inpatient units. Requires 4+ years as a pharmacy tech and offers tuition reimbursement, day-one benefits, and Daily Pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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