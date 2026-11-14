Mishawaka’s food and hotel scene is busy, thanks to nearby Notre Dame and steady local traffic. Here are a few solid openings if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly Sandwich Works Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25–$15.75/hour + digital tips

Fast-paced sandwich shop role where you work different stations, from making sandwiches and shakes to running the register and keeping the shop clean. Flexible schedule, career growth options, and a strong benefits package even for many hourly team members.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations – Varsity Clubs South Bend

Location: Mishawaka, IN (near Notre Dame)

Type: Full-time (not stated, but supervisory hotel role)

Full-time (not stated, but supervisory hotel role) Pay: $16.00/hour

Lead the front desk team at a themed resort just a mile from campus, making sure guests have a smooth check-in, great stay, and easy check-out. Comes with health insurance, paid vacation and sick days, travel discounts, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and stock purchase program.

Employer: Saltgrass Steak House

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $65,000–$75,000/year + bonus potential

Lead an upscale steakhouse with a focus on Texas-style hospitality, strong service, and team development. You’ll run daily operations, manage costs, handle staffing, and enjoy extensive training, growth opportunities, PTO, and broad dining/retail/hotel discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.