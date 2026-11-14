Mishawaka is busy with freight and regional routes right now, and that means steady work for CDL drivers. Here are several solid options, from recent grads to seasoned pros.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Mishawaka, IN (Midwest regional lanes)

(Midwest regional lanes) Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed $1,679/week minimum , 73 CPM , many drivers earn $2,000+ on top weeks , Midwest regional drivers can earn $95,000+ yearly , Road Warriors $110,000+ yearly (conditions apply)

, , many drivers , Midwest regional drivers can , Road Warriors (conditions apply) Highlights: No Northeast or NYC, home every 12–14 days in most locations, late-model Freightliner Cascadias (APU, fridge, 100% automatic), plus health, vision, dental, safety and inspection bonuses, and paid flight to orientation.

Employer: Victory Driveaway

Victory Driveaway Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Independent contractor

Pay: Next-day pay , independent contractors running singles typically earn $45,000–$85,000+ annually (depends on routes, unit type, and how you run your business)

, independent contractors running singles typically (depends on routes, unit type, and how you run your business) Highlights: You choose local, regional, or OTR routes, no forced dispatch, no truck ownership required, minimal equipment investment, and strong contractor support. Great fit if you want more freedom and control over your schedule.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: Mishawaka, IN (regional flatbed, based out of Kansas City terminal)

(regional flatbed, based out of Kansas City terminal) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.65–$0.69 CPM , about $1,018–$2,152/week or $52,968–$111,917/year , plus $1,800 transition package (includes $1,000 orientation pay)

, about or , plus (includes $1,000 orientation pay) Highlights: Designed for recent CDL-A grads with paid training, late-model flatbed equipment, off most weekends for a 34-hour reset, and full benefits with 401(k) match and PTO. You’ll haul steel, machinery, and building materials.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.