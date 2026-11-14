📢 Penn High wins back‑to‑back state Spell Bowl titles

Penn High School’s Spell Bowl Team has brought home a second straight State Championship.

The team, coached by Angela Yarrell, won top honors at the Indiana Association of School Principals Spell Bowl Championships held at Purdue University on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Penn’s standout spellers were:

Perfect Spellers: Aashna Wilkes, Abhijay Masetty, Jack Richmond, and Lee Lehtomaki

Aashna Wilkes, Abhijay Masetty, Jack Richmond, and Lee Lehtomaki Near Perfect: Mia McConnell and Allison Paul

If you’re part of the Penn-Harris-Madison community, this is a great moment to cheer on these students and celebrate their hard work and academic success.