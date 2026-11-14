Mishawaka’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options in banking, healthcare outreach, and media sales. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Northwest Bank

Northwest Bank Location: Mishawaka, IN (Church St office)

(Church St office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Banking + sales role where you grow a portfolio of high-value clients, cross-sell bank products, and support branch operations. Ideal if you have banking, investment/insurance sales experience and FINRA/insurance licenses (or are ready to get them).

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital / Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana

Location: Mishawaka, IN (South Bend area)

(South Bend area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend of clinical expertise and business development: you evaluate patients for rehab admission and market the hospital’s services to referral sources. Great fit for licensed RNs, LPNs, PTs, OTs, or RTs who enjoy relationship-building, territory work, and a strong benefits package.

Note: The Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital posting is a duplicate of this same Marketing Clinical Liaison role, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. / AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + commission (exact amount not listed)

Media sales role helping local brands grow through multi-channel advertising. Good for experienced, driven sales pros who like field work, client meetings, and earning commission on top of base pay, with structured training and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.