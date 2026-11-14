Mishawaka’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re ready for steady work and solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Senior Communities

American Senior Communities Location: Mishawaka, IN (also floats to Elkhart & South Bend)

(also floats to Elkhart & South Bend) Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Pay: $46/hour + $7,500 sign-on bonus

Float between several senior care communities while still having one home employer and a consistent 30‑day schedule. Strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and a chance to mentor newer nurses if you like teaching.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Shift: Weekend nights – 3x12s (Sat, Sun, Mon)

Run diagnostic and vascular ultrasound studies and work with up‑to‑date equipment on a set weekend schedule. Benefits start on day one, with daily pay, retirement match, generous PTO, and unlimited CEUs.

Employer: HealthLinc

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead the MA team while still doing hands‑on clinical work. You’ll supervise MAs, help with hiring and training, manage vaccine inventory, and support clinic workflows alongside site leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.