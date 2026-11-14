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🏥 Mishawaka IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Mishawaka’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re ready for steady work and solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.
Float Registered Nurse (RN) – $46/hour + $7,500 Sign-On
- Employer: American Senior Communities
- Location: Mishawaka, IN (also floats to Elkhart & South Bend)
- Type: Full-time (and part-time options)
- Pay: $46/hour + $7,500 sign-on bonus
Float between several senior care communities while still having one home employer and a consistent 30‑day schedule. Strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and a chance to mentor newer nurses if you like teaching.
Sonographer, Weekend Nights 3x12s
- Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Weekend nights – 3x12s (Sat, Sun, Mon)
Run diagnostic and vascular ultrasound studies and work with up‑to‑date equipment on a set weekend schedule. Benefits start on day one, with daily pay, retirement match, generous PTO, and unlimited CEUs.
Medical Assistant Supervisor
- Employer: HealthLinc
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
Lead the MA team while still doing hands‑on clinical work. You’ll supervise MAs, help with hiring and training, manage vaccine inventory, and support clinic workflows alongside site leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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