Mishawaka has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital cleaning to HVAC and tree work. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System

Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the hospital clean, safe, and sanitary. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like steady routines, and want benefits from day one plus tuition help and no mandatory overtime.

Employer: Edward Rose & Sons

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starting at $23.79/hour or higher, based on experience

Lead the team that gets apartments ready for new residents—scheduling, inspections, and hands-on repairs. Comes with bonus opportunities, PTO, benefits, and discounted apartment housing.

Employer: Weaver Heating and Cooling, Inc.

Location: Mishawaka, IN (field within ~20–30 miles)

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week)

Pay: $26.00–$45.00/hour, based on experience

Work on residential and commercial HVAC systems with your own company truck, tools, iPad, and strong benefits. Great for techs with 3+ years’ experience and EPA certification who want steady work and room to grow.

Employer: GridGuards, LLC

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, outdoor field work

Full-time, outdoor field work Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Help with tree removal and trimming around utility lines, using chainsaws, chippers, and more. Good for someone who likes physical, outdoor work and wants benefits plus PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.