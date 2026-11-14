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Mishawaka
📅 Free Penn High School Showcase on Nov. 30, 6–8 p.m.
12 days ago
📅 Explore Penn High School at free Nov. 30 showcase
Thinking about Penn High School for your student?
Penn High School is hosting the 2026 Penn High School Showcase on Monday, November 30, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Penn High School, 56100 Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka.
Who it’s for:
- Current P-H-M 8th graders and their families
- Prospective students and families
- Current Penn students and families
At this free event, you can:
- Tour classrooms and the school
- Learn about Penn’s eight Academies
- Hear about college-level classes and career pathways
- Check out fine arts, athletics, and clubs
- Meet teachers and counselors
There is a weather makeup date of Tuesday, December 1, 2026.
If your child might attend Penn, this is a good chance to see programs up close and ask questions in person.
More Info: 2026 Penn High School Showcase | November 30 - Dis...
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