📅 Explore Penn High School at free Nov. 30 showcase

Thinking about Penn High School for your student?

Penn High School is hosting the 2026 Penn High School Showcase on Monday, November 30, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Penn High School, 56100 Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka.

Who it’s for:

Current P-H-M 8th graders and their families

and their families Prospective students and families

and families Current Penn students and families

At this free event, you can:

Tour classrooms and the school

Learn about Penn’s eight Academies

Hear about college-level classes and career pathways

Check out fine arts, athletics, and clubs

Meet teachers and counselors

There is a weather makeup date of Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

If your child might attend Penn, this is a good chance to see programs up close and ask questions in person.